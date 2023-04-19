2 hours ago - Sports

Kraken defy the odds, defeat Avalanche in first playoff game

Melissa Santos
Five hockey players are shown with three in the forefront, one of them on the ground, with a goal in background.
Adam Larsson of the Seattle Kraken skates against Valeri Nichushkin and J.T. Compher of the Colorado Avalanche in yesterday's game. Photo: Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Seattle Kraken defied expectations again on Tuesday by defeating the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in what was the Seattle team's first-ever NHL playoff game.

State of play: The Kraken had already electrified local hockey fans by making it to the playoffs this year, given that it is only the Seattle team's second season on the ice.

  • According to the predictions website FiveThirtyEight, the Kraken started the week in a four-way tie for having the lowest likelihood to win the Stanley Cup — about a 1% chance.

Latest: The Kraken's odds didn't budge much with last night's win, according to FiveThirtyEight. But Seattle‘s victory helped reduce the Avalanche's odds of winning the Cup by a few percentage points, so that's something.

What's next: Perhaps the Seattle team has a few more surprises in store.

  • Game 2 is at 630pm Thursday.
  • Then, at 7pm Saturday and 7pm Monday, the Kraken host the Avalanche at Climate Pledge Arena for Games 3 and 4.
