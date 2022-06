The celebration of a Stanley Cup victory is unlike any other in sports.

What to know: The Colorado Avalanche β€” and its fans back in Denver β€” went bonkers after the team hoisted the Cup on Sunday for the first time in 21 years.

Here's a recap of how Game 6 unfolded on the ice:

The Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon fires a one-timer past Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the second period to tie the game at 1-1. Photo: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper makes a save in Game 6. He gave up an early goal after a bad bounce but shut out the Lightning for the final two periods. Photo: Andrew Bershaw/Icon_Sportswire

Artturi Lehkonen celebrates scoring the eventual game-winning goal in the second period. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Defenseman Cale Makar played outstanding minutes and finished with 29 points in 20 games to win the NHL playoff's most valuable player award. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Goalie Darcy Kuemper and Devon Toews celebrate as time expires in Game 6 with the Avalanche securing a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the road. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Gabe Landeskog, the 10-year captain of the Avalanche, is the first to hoist the Stanley Cup after the team's victory.

Fourteen-year veteran Erik Johnson, the longest tenured athlete on a major sports team in Denver, lifts the cup over his head amid the celebration on the ice. Photo: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

Nazem Kadri, who battled back from death threats and thumb surgery, kisses the Cup. Photo: Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images