Inslee signs bill to let transgender people seal name-change records

A new law in Washington state will let transgender people seal court records of their name changes, with a goal of preventing the files from being used to facilitate harassment.

Driving the news: Gov. Jay Inslee signed the measure into law Thursday, saying it would provide additional privacy to transgender people who change their names as part of their transition process.

Details: The new policy will let people who change their names because of their gender identity get the records sealed, meaning the records wouldn't be publicly accessible.

Right now under Washington law, that option is available only to domestic violence survivors who fear for their safety or their children's.

What they're saying: Maia Xiao, a graduate student at the University of Washington who changed her name in the state, told a state Senate committee earlier this year that a transgender friend of hers experienced extensive online harassment that involved people posting records over a name change.

Xiao wrote to state Sen. Jamie Pedersen (D-Seattle) and asked him to look at ways to prevent that from happening to others.

During a Senate floor debate, Pedersen said the bill aims to help transgender people who want to leave their former identities behind.

The big picture: While some states have moved to restrict transgender people's ability to play youth sports or access gender-affirming care, Washington has been advancing policies that aim to provide protections to trans people.

Of note: The new law also will let asylum seekers, refugees and emancipated minors get records of their name changes sealed.