Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Seattle got 13 inches of precipitation this past winter — about 2 inches fewer than average.

That's according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Why it matters: Wintertime precipitation can cause hazardous conditions from blizzards and ice storms, which prevent travel and knock out power — but it can also alleviate drought, especially in mountainous areas that rely on melting snowpack each spring to replenish groundwater supplies.

The big picture: Nationally, a band of heavier-than-usual precipitation stretched from California to Minnesota:

A map of the contiguous U.S. showing winter 2022-23 precipitation anomalies from the 1991-2020 average. Data: NOAA; Map: Axios Visuals

Much of California and the Midwestern United States had some of the wettest winter weather on record.

The opposite was true in the Pacific Northwest and in parts of Texas and Florida, which were significantly drier than average.

Of note: For this analysis, "winter" is defined as Dec. 1, 2022 – Feb. 28, 2023.

Zoom in: January was a particularly dry month for Seattle, with only 3.09 inches of rain — 2.69 fewer inches than the historic monthly average, according to data from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.

That made for Seattle's driest January in 22 years, and the 12th driest on record.

The bottom line: Climate change is raising the odds and severity of precipitation extremes — both heavy rain and snow as well as prolonged and severe dry spells.