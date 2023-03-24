Washington's highest court upheld the state's capital gains tax in a much-anticipated ruling Friday.

Yes, but: The decision didn't give progressives something some have long sought: carte blanche to enact a graduated income tax targeting the wealthy.

Why it matters: The 7% capital gains tax, which Washington's Legislature approved in 2021, is projected to raise about $500 million per year for public education and child care programs.

The tax applies to profits from selling capital assets, such as stocks and bonds, if those profits exceed $250,000 per person (or per married couple) in a year.

Sales of retirement accounts, real estate and certain small businesses are exempt, and the tax applies only to the portion of capital gains that exceed the $250,000 threshold.

Flashback: Democrats — who control both chambers of Washington's Legislature — argued the capital gains tax was necessary to help balance the state's tax code, which relies heavily on sales taxes and doesn't tax personal income.

Democrats have long criticized that system as highly regressive, meaning it leads to lower-income people paying a higher share of their income in taxes than wealthier people.

Republicans, meanwhile, argued the capital gains tax is an income tax that violates the state constitution.

What's happening: In its 7-2 majority opinion, the court agreed with the state's assertion that the capital gains tax is instead an excise tax that isn't subject to the same constitutional restrictions.

At the same time, the court declined to reconsider a 1933 legal precedent that considers income to be property, which the state constitution says must be taxed uniformly and limited to a 1% rate.

That means state lawmakers will likely still be restricted from enacting graduated income taxes, in which wealthy people pay higher tax rates than lower-income people.

What they're saying: Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), the lead budget writer in the state Senate, said in a prepared statement that the ruling "locks in dedicated funding to increase access to affordable early learning and childcare."

At the same time, she told Axios, she interprets the ruling to mean a constitutional amendment would be necessary to enact a graduated income tax.

The other side: Justices Sheryl Gordon McCloud and Charles Johnson disagreed with the majority's ruling, with Gordon McCloud writing in a dissenting opinion, "the tax is an income tax, regardless of the label placed on it by the legislature."

What we're watching: Whether the court's decision emboldens lawmakers to experiment with other types of taxes, such as a wealth tax, that target high-earners but are structured differently than traditional income taxes.

What's next: The capital gains tax took effect in January 2022, and the first payments are due next month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.