The group behind an initiative to repeal Washington's new capital-gains tax has abandoned that effort, leaving it to the courts to decide the measure's fate.

Why it matters: The capital gains tax, which Washington's Legislature approved last year, is expected to generate about $500 million annually for public education and child care programs.

The debate over its legality has big implications for whether state legislators can one day pursue other taxes targeting the wealthy, such as an income tax on high-earners.

Catch up quick: The 7% capital gains tax applies to profits from selling capital assets, such as stocks and bonds, if those profits exceed $250,000 per person (or per married couple) in a year.

What's happening: Supporters of the effort to repeal the tax, I-1929, announced this week that they won’t pursue the repeal initiative further.

Mark Funk, spokesperson for the committee behind the repeal effort, wrote in a statement emailed to Axios that "we believe the best coalition strategy is to place our confidence in the courts to overturn this illegal tax."

Flashback: An ongoing lawsuit argues that the capital-gains tax is illegal, based on past state court decisions that don't allow graduated income taxes.

A Douglas County Superior Court judge sided with opponents earlier this year, finding the tax unconstitutional.

Yes, but: The state attorney general’s office is appealing that ruling.

The state Supreme Court is expected to make the final decision.

The other side: Groups that support the capital gains tax said the real reason the initiative folded was because Washington residents don’t favor repeal.

"Washingtonians get it. They clearly do not support a massive tax cut for the super-rich,” said Adam Glickman, secretary-treasurer of the Service Employees International Union 775, in a press release.

What we're watching: If the tax is upheld by the courts, its opponents aren't ruling out a future ballot measure asking voters to repeal it.