Bracket: Axios Visuals

Thursday night will mark the Gonzaga Bulldogs' eighth straight Sweet 16 appearance. That's the third-longest streak ever, Axios' Kendall Baker writes.

What's happening: No. 3 seed Gonzaga is taking on No. 2 seed UCLA Thursday night in the third round of the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

The teams are battling it out for a spot in the Elite Eight.

For those less versed in March Madness terminology, that's only two steps away from the championship game.

Why it matters: As the nation succumbs to basketball bracket fever, the Gonzaga Bulldogs are our only chance to have a team from Washington state win it all. And they're really good.

By comparison, the UW Huskies men's basketball team has made it to the NCAA tournament only once in the past 11 seasons, SI.com reports.

How to watch: The Gonzaga-UCLA game will be airing nationally on CBS at 6:45pm Pacific time.