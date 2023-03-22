Cherry trees in bloom on the UW campus. Photo: Courtesy of the University of Washington

If you are planning to check out the cherry blossoms at the University of Washington this year, a new website can help you plan your ideal visit.

What's happening: The UW has unveiled an online cherry blossom visitor's guide that features updates on the trees' current state of bloom, as well as campus maps and transit directions.

You can look at a live webcam of the cherry blossoms to know exactly what level of blooming you're in for when you arrive.

Or, follow the website's "bloom watch" predictions and come in early April, when the blossoms are expected to reach their peak. (It's a little later than usual this year, on account of the cold winter.)

Plus: If you'd like to see cherry blossoms but don't want to fight the crowd at the UW quad, you can check out these other options we've compiled from around the region.