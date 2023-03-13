Cherry blossoms in bloom at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia on March 22, 2022. Photo: Rachel La Corte/Axios

Peak cherry blossom viewing time is approaching, though it could be a bit later than usual due to our colder-than-average temperatures. But that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about day trips to take in these spectacular displays.

Details: There are loads of places in Seattle and the Puget Sound area to check out the blooms in addition to the iconic show at the University of Washington. Here are just a few of our other favorites:

In Seattle

Around the region

Be smart: For stress-free viewing enjoyment, stay flexible. Forecasting peak bloom is almost impossible more than 10 days in advance, according to the National Park Service.

At UW, peak bloom — when at least 70% of the blossoms have emerged — usually occurs around the third week of March.

Keep an eye out, too, for cherry trees on your everyday paths. The Seattle Department of Transportation maintains an interactive map of trees across the city.

Click Explore Seattle's Trees in the top navigation bar

Look for the blue dots that represent trees in the Prunus genus, including cherry and plum.

Did we miss any of your favorite spots? Hit reply and let us know!