The winner is clear: Washington's official state aroma should be the smell of coffee.

That was the overwhelming scent-iment among Axios Seattle readers this week, after we posed the question in Wednesday's newsletter.

"I, personally, haven't seen any other state with so many coffee shops and good coffee," one reader wrote.

Between the lines: We're just relieved you all didn't vote for weed, like our friends in Colorado did.

While Washington voters legalized marijuana the same year as Coloradans, we apparently have a lot more going on, aroma-wise, than our pot-pioneering counterparts.

Another popular suggestion was the smell of evergreens. Not a bad combination, Washington — coffee and trees!

The bottom line: Whether it be the wafting aroma of freshly brewed java, or the smell of coffee beans gently roasting, the caffeine junkies in our state have spoken.