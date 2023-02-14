We have a winner: Colorado's official aroma should be marijuana.

That's what you told us in our reader survey last week. We received hundreds of responses via email and social media, and cannabis grow houses and marijuana smoke combined for a clear victory.

"Pioneers in pot legislation so it's gotta be weed!" one reader wrote to us.

Catch up quick: We highlighted New Mexico's push to create an official state aroma — the roasted green chile — and asked what Colorado's scent should be.

What we found: The runner-up was pine — whether piñon or ponderosa forests. "Ponderosa pines have a particularly gorgeous vanilla and butterscotch smell," one email stated.

A close third place: beer brewing and hops. "When the wind blows in the right direction, you can smell the malted barley lofting from the Coors plant in Golden," a reader said.

Other aromas that received a handful of votes were crisp mountain air and cows.

Between the lines: Other submissions that made us giggle:

"Burning brake pads from Texans seeing snow on the road."

"The weird smell of the inside of the flagship REI."

Of note: Rachel Woolcott, the founder of Denver-based Wooly Wax Candles, says her best seller is called "Mile High," a "fragrance found only in the Rocky Mountain foothills on a hot summer day.