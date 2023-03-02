1 hour ago - Things to Do

Study finds Seattle Shazamed pop music the most in 2022

Maxwell Millington
Illustration of a deer looking at its phone and wearing yellow headphones.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

If our Shazaming habits are any indication, Seattle was more into pop music than any other genre last year.

Catch up quick: Shazam is a music recognition app that identifies a song and its artist from a few bars of melody.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Seattle more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

  • Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

How it works: The top 100 most Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top five most Shazamed music genres.

Seattle's top 10 artists were: Drake, Pepper's Children, the Weeknd, 21 Savage, Rhyma, Lil Baby, Kid Lit Music, VERNON, Bad Bunny and Future.

  • Hip-hop/rap, R&B and rock were among the rest of the most Shazamed genres.
