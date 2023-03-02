If our Shazaming habits are any indication, Seattle was more into pop music than any other genre last year.

Catch up quick: Shazam is a music recognition app that identifies a song and its artist from a few bars of melody.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in Seattle more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

How it works: The top 100 most Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top five most Shazamed music genres.

Seattle's top 10 artists were: Drake, Pepper's Children, the Weeknd, 21 Savage, Rhyma, Lil Baby, Kid Lit Music, VERNON, Bad Bunny and Future.