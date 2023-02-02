Soundgarden may make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Driving the news: The grunge-rock band, which formed in Seattle in the 1980s and is known for tracks like "Black Hole Sun" and "Rusty Cage," was one of 14 acts nominated for the Rock Hall Wednesday.

The group, headed by the late Chris Cornell, was previously nominated in 2020, but didn't make the final cut.

Our thought bubble: Where's the love for Alice in Chains and Modest Mouse (we claim them, so back off, Portland)?

We're also still salty that Tacoma garage rock band The Sonics continues to get snubbed, after being eligible since 1991. (Check out “The Witch," “Strychnine," and, of course, their iconic take on "Louie, Louie.")

What's next: The Rock Hall's 2023 inductees will be announced in May.