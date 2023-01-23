Work-life balance is easier to find in Washington state, study finds
The focus on work-life balance sharpened when the pandemic opened employees' eyes to the benefits of a flexible work schedule. And one study says that Washington is among the nation's best for those seeking equanimity.
Why it matters: The pursuit of such equilibrium has had far-ranging impacts from the nationwide "quiet quitting" movement to Seattle's half-empty downtown and lagging retail and restaurant recovery.
Driving the news: A study by Global employment company Remote looked at these metrics for states: minimum wage, sick and maternity leave, healthcare, average hours worked, LGBTQ+ inclusivity and overall happiness.
- Washington scored 62.79 out of a possible 100, second only to Connecticut at 66.86. (FYI: Washington's minimum wage has gone up from $14.49 to $15.74/hour since the data was pulled late last year.)
But, but, but: Seeking proper work-life balance is not a one-size-fits-all proposition, Seattle life coach and author Lisa Levine tells Axios.
- For working parents, it likely means remote work and flexible hours.
- For older workers, it could be work that feels meaningful.
A key thing to do, Levine says, is to ask yourself: What do I need today?
- The answer will change "depending on the day of the week and your responsibilities."
- Some basics she says should always be a priority: Maintaining your health, getting good sleep, taking opportunities to unplug and learning to say no.
⏲️ Taking time for a daily reset is one of most important things people can do to build balance, Nicole Tsong, a Seattle columnist, author and work/life balance coach, tells Axios.
- 5–10 minutes is enough: take a quick walk, have a little dance party in your house, meditate.
- Bringing those breaks into your routine will make a big difference, she says.
