Work-life balance is easier to find in Washington state, study finds

The focus on work-life balance sharpened when the pandemic opened employees' eyes to the benefits of a flexible work schedule. And one study says that Washington is among the nation's best for those seeking equanimity.

Why it matters: The pursuit of such equilibrium has had far-ranging impacts from the nationwide "quiet quitting" movement to Seattle's half-empty downtown and lagging retail and restaurant recovery.

Driving the news: A study by Global employment company Remote looked at these metrics for states: minimum wage, sick and maternity leave, healthcare, average hours worked, LGBTQ+ inclusivity and overall happiness.

Washington scored 62.79 out of a possible 100, second only to Connecticut at 66.86. (FYI: Washington's minimum wage has gone up from $14.49 to $15.74/hour since the data was pulled late last year.)

But, but, but: Seeking proper work-life balance is not a one-size-fits-all proposition, Seattle life coach and author Lisa Levine tells Axios.

For working parents, it likely means remote work and flexible hours.

For older workers, it could be work that feels meaningful.

A key thing to do, Levine says, is to ask yourself: What do I need today?

The answer will change "depending on the day of the week and your responsibilities."

Some basics she says should always be a priority: Maintaining your health, getting good sleep, taking opportunities to unplug and learning to say no.

⏲️ Taking time for a daily reset is one of most important things people can do to build balance, Nicole Tsong, a Seattle columnist, author and work/life balance coach, tells Axios.