A record number of women are serving in Washington's Legislature

Data: Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University; Chart: Axios Visuals

Washington now has more women in its Legislature than any time in state history.

Driving the news: Roughly 46% of Washington lawmakers are women this year — a benchmark the state's never reached before, according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University, which tracks female officeholders around the country.

Why it matters: While women in office don't always agree, their increased presence can bring topics to the forefront that might be lower priority in male-dominated legislatures, said Kelly Dittmar, the center's research director and a Rutgers associate professor of political science.

That can lead to more discussion of issues like gender equity, access to child care and addressing sexual assault, among others, Dittmar tells Axios.

By the numbers: When the Legislature convenes in Olympia Monday for a new 105-day session, it will have a total of six more female lawmakers than last year.

All told, 68 women will serve in the 147-member Legislature this year.

That makes Washington the state with the fourth-highest percentage of female lawmakers in the country — a big jump from last year, when we ranked ninth.

Yes, but: Thirty years ago, we were No. 1 among states when it came to female representation at the statehouse, a distinction we held from 1993 through 2004.

Other states soon started catching up, however, while Washington lost some female members.

By 2011, only 32% of Washington lawmakers were women, a low point not seen since 1991.

The bottom line: The November election put Washington back among the top U.S. states when it comes to female representation.