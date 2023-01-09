For the first time in decades, gigs at tech companies are no longer at the top of local job seekers' dream destinations, according to long-time Pacific Northwest recruiters.

Why it matters: Stability suddenly dominates workers' wish lists though flexibility, salary and remote work — which surveys show emerged as a top priority during the pandemic — remain important, Seattle Corporate Search senior recruiter Cheryl France told Axios.

The big picture: Based on France's recent interviews with hundreds of Seattle-area applicants, the allure of jobs with new tech startups and established giants like Twitter, Meta, Amazon and Microsoft — once synonymous with sky-scraping salaries and millionaire-making stock — has faded sharply just in the last three months.

Tech lay-offs began soaring in November. By the end of the year, 150,000 tech jobs were gone.

Because tech companies now say they hired too optimistically during the pandemic, more cuts are expected this year.

That may be good news for some recruiters with healthcare, insurance and real estate companies, for example, that previously had a hard time competing for top tech talent, she said.

Portland-based Laura Trujillo, a recruiter for a company with services that include worldwide satellite navigation systems, is finding her open positions easier to sell as workers who maybe never even considered non-tech industries are now widening their searches.