If you're trying to buy a house in the Seattle metro area, you may finally get a break.

What's happening: The value of a typical Seattle-area home fell 5.8% between April and November, a much steeper drop than the normal seasonal decline, according to Zillow's latest market report.

Nationwide, by contrast, November home values were down only 0.5% from their high point in June.

Meanwhile, in another sign of a fast-cooling market, the number of homes listed for sale in and around Seattle this month was more than double the number listed a year earlier, per Zillow data.

Why it matters: Local buyers have been battered by rapidly rising prices during the pandemic, coupled with a rise in interest rates, which have caused mortgage costs to skyrocket.

Yes, but: Those high costs have caused homes to stay on the market longer, giving local buyers — at least the wealthy ones — more options to choose from.

Among the 50 largest U.S. metros, Seattle had the second-highest year-over-year increase in housing inventory as of Dec. 10, per Zillow. Only Salt Lake City saw a bigger percentage spike in home listings.

The big picture: Earlier this fall, Seattle-based real estate brokerage Redfin pegged Seattle as having the nation's fastest-cooling housing market.

That trend has continued, Redfin deputy chief economist Taylor Marr told Axios, with Seattle seeing "the sharpest cooldown in the nation."

What they're saying: "It's gone from blazing hot to icy cold," Marr said.

Marr said that reflects how Seattle — a major hub for tech jobs — has been hit hard by high interest rates, which have taken a particular toll on tech stocks.

Jeff Tucker, senior economist for Zillow, said because competition for homes in and around Seattle is down, buyers are less likely to end up in bidding wars.

"Those are much friendlier shopping conditions now," Tucker told Axios.

Reality check: Still, the typical Seattle-area home cost $761,311 in November, according to Zillow.

That makes for a typical monthly mortgage cost of $3,841, up 105.6% since 2019.

What we're watching: If mortgage rates tick down over the next few months, that would further improve the market for buyers.