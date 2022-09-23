Seattle has fastest cooling housing market, report finds

Seattle's housing market is cooling faster than any other in the country, according to the real estate brokerage Redfin.

Driving the news: Of 100 major cities, Seattle ranked No. 1 when it came to several signs of a slowing market, per a Redfin report released Wednesday.

By the numbers: Homes in Seattle are staying on the market longer and selling prices are dropping, Redfin found.

In August, about 34% fewer Seattle homes sold within two weeks compared to a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the typical home sold for 2% less in August than in the previous month, per Redfin's analysis.

Between the lines: Rising mortgage rates and inflation are major factors in why Seattle's real estate market is cooling so rapidly, according to Redfin's report.

The company analyzed prices, price drops, supply, pending sales, sale-to-list ratio and speed of home sales to come up with its rankings.

Zoom out: Many of the markets cooling the fastest are West Coast cities that have long been known as expensive places to live — think San Jose, Denver, Oakland and San Diego.

Other rapidly-cooling markets include ones that recently became less affordable as people migrated there during the pandemic.

That includes Tacoma, which also ranked among the country's top 10 fastest-cooling real estate markets.

What they're saying: "These are all places where homebuyers are feeling the sting of rising home prices, higher mortgage rates and inflation very sharply," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

"They're slowing down partly because so many people have been priced out and partly because last year's record-low rates made them unsustainably hot."

What we're watching: Whether the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike could lead to Seattle’s real estate market leveling off even further.