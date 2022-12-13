A new national list pegs Leavenworth, the Bavarian-themed village in Central Washington, as one of America's coziest small towns.

Yes, but: As this weekend's closure of nearby U.S. Highway 2 makes clear, you should plan ahead and be patient if you're headed there for a dose of Christmas cheer.

Driving the news: A list compiled by matchmaking site MyDatingAdviser.com ranks Leavenworth as the nation's 15th coziest town. Stockholm, Wisc., was No. 1.

Details: The pedestrian-friendly downtown lights up each year for the holidays, drawing visitors from all over the state who want to soak up its Christmas-y vibe.

It's also worth a visit other times of year as a launchpad for outdoor activities like hiking and fishing, or to enjoy the thriving restaurant scene.

Be smart: Pack tire chains, even when conditions look clear — Melissa's family almost got stuck on the pass one time thanks to a surprise snowstorm in October.

Parking can be a pain near the downtown center, so be prepared to walk a few blocks in the snow during the peak winter season (which is basically all of December).

Melissa's thought bubble: It's easy to forget about those inconveniences once you're taking in the colorful lights of Front Street, or stopping for a cup of cocoa or glass of wine at one of the many downtown cafes or tasting rooms.

Of note: Two other Washington spots also made the nationwide coziest town list: Friday Harbor (#64) and Port Townsend (#129).

Worthy of your time: