Winter has come early to Washington, with far more snow in the mountains than usual for this time of year.

Driving the news: There's already more than 100 inches of snow at Snoqualmie Pass. That's one-quarter our average yearly total and winter hasn't even officially started, Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson Summer Derrey told Axios.

Adverse road and weather conditions caused the state to close Highway 410 Chinook Pass on Oct. 26, a month earlier than usual.

What's happening: A slew of closures and crashes over the last few weeks has the WSDOT reminding drivers to get up to speed on winter driving basics.

WSDOT's tips: Check statewide pass conditions before heading out or planning trips. There are limited medical and emergency resources in some areas, particularly Central Washington, so help can be hours away if you get into trouble.

Drive slower, leave extra space between vehicles and give yourself more time and space to stop. Give snow plows extra space.

Depending on road conditions, traction tires or chains may be required. Washington has specific laws about what is considered an approved traction tire.

Practice putting chains on your tires in your driveway, Derry said. Once you figure out how to do it, write a note to yourself with any reminders and store that with your chains. You may not have cell reception in the passes so don't count on being able to Google instructions.

Do not use cruise control. "You don't want to maintain a constant speed. You need to have control over your vehicle," Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson told Axios.

What they're saying: "The ice doesn't care if you have all-wheel drive, 4-wheel drive or 42-wheel drive," Johnson said. "You can drive more places, but you still have to go slow."