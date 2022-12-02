22 mins ago - News

Seattle's most-listened to songs and artists of 2022, per Spotify

Melissa Santos
A woman with honey blonde hair holds a triangular shaped trophy in her hands while looking off camera.

Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award during the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Seattle loves Taylor Swift a little more than the rest of the U.S. — at least, according to our Spotify Wrapped results.

Driving the news: Spotify just released data on the most streamed songs and artists in 2022 by geographic area. And Swift topped the list among Seattleites.

  • The next favorite artists among local listeners were Drake, Kanye West, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, in that order.

Zoom out: Globally, Bad Bunny was the world's most-streamed artist in 2022, while Drake topped Swift as the most streamed nationwide.

Details: Beyoncé didn't crack the national lists (what?) but she did make an appearance on Seattle's roster of top songs.

Our thought bubble: We prefer Queen Bey's songs from "Renaissance," but hey, to each their own.

Seattle's Top Artists of 2022 on Spotify

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Drake
  3. Kanye West
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Bad Bunny

Seattle's Top Songs of 2022 on Spotify

  1. "Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)" by Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran
  2. "As It Was" by Harry Styles
  3. "Heat Waves" by Glass Animals
  4. "First Class" by Jack Harlow
  5. "Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
