Seattle's most-listened to songs and artists of 2022, per Spotify
Seattle loves Taylor Swift a little more than the rest of the U.S. — at least, according to our Spotify Wrapped results.
Driving the news: Spotify just released data on the most streamed songs and artists in 2022 by geographic area. And Swift topped the list among Seattleites.
- The next favorite artists among local listeners were Drake, Kanye West, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, in that order.
Zoom out: Globally, Bad Bunny was the world's most-streamed artist in 2022, while Drake topped Swift as the most streamed nationwide.
Details: Beyoncé didn't crack the national lists (what?) but she did make an appearance on Seattle's roster of top songs.
- Locals streamed "Perfect Duet (Ed Sheeran & Beyoncé)" this year more than any other track.
Our thought bubble: We prefer Queen Bey's songs from "Renaissance," but hey, to each their own.
Seattle's Top Artists of 2022 on Spotify
Seattle's Top Songs of 2022 on Spotify
