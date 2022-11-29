We told you winter was coming, and sure enough it's here. If you need salt, shovels, snacks, craft supplies or a travel plan, get on it.

Driving the news: Cold air from the Fraser River Valley and a storm system from the west will meet over the Puget Sound late Tuesday bringing widespread — but not long-lasting — snow to much of the region, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Seattle.

Snow totals will vary, with Seattle expected to get 1 to 3 inches by Wednesday morning, according to NWS meteorologist Kirby Cook.

Yes, but: Accumulation is not likely in most areas, as high temperatures are forecast to climb above freezing during the day Wednesday.

Still, black ice, freezing rain and snow are expected to have a heavy impact on the Wednesday-morning commute. Travelers throughout western Washington should plan to be extra careful and expect delays. Schools and mountain pass closures are likely, Cook said.

Temperatures are likely to be below freezing every night this week and above freezing every day, he added.

Some areas, such as the Hood Canal and the west side of both Kitsap and Whatcom counties may see heavier snow and accumulation that lasts through the week.

What's next: There'll be more snow on Friday, and this time it may stick around, according to Cook.

Another, potentially stronger, frontal system is on course to roll into Western Washington late Friday and into Saturday.

It's expected to bring widespread lowland snow, Cook said.

Temperatures are forecast to remain just below freezing over the weekend and into next week, which means the snow could stick around, he said.

Be smart: Watch the forecast and weather and road conditions around you. Always check the mountain passes before attempting to cross. Expect that any untreated road or walkway could freeze overnight any day this week.