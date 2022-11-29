2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Maíz tortilleria opens new location downtown

Melissa Santos
Three tacos on tortillas that are blue in color with meats and pickled onions piled on top.

Carnitas, chicken and carne asada tacos from Maíz Molino. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Now you don't have to go all the way to Pike Place Market for some of the city's best tortillas and chilaquiles — and it's easier than ever to bring friends along.

Driving the news: Maíz, which specializes in fresh tortillas made from heirloom Mexican corn, recently opened a new location on 6th Avenue between Bell and Battery streets.

Details: The space is larger, with more seating than the Maíz stall at the market. And the new restaurant, Maíz Molino, also serves dinner Thursday through Sunday.

Yes, and: The new spot's food is as good as the original's.

  • I particularly like how the chilaquiles retain some crunch even as they get steeped in sauce, and how each of the braised meat options (guisados) has a totally different flavor profile.

The bottom line: Now, Seattle's got more Maíz to love.

Address: Maíz Molino, 2325 6th Ave.

A view of the interior of a restaurant with colorful tiles on the wall, a counter at the left, a fourtop table at center and two people talking in the background.
The inside of Maíz Molino on 6th Avenue. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more