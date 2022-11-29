Now you don't have to go all the way to Pike Place Market for some of the city's best tortillas and chilaquiles — and it's easier than ever to bring friends along.

Driving the news: Maíz, which specializes in fresh tortillas made from heirloom Mexican corn, recently opened a new location on 6th Avenue between Bell and Battery streets.

Details: The space is larger, with more seating than the Maíz stall at the market. And the new restaurant, Maíz Molino, also serves dinner Thursday through Sunday.

Yes, and: The new spot's food is as good as the original's.

I particularly like how the chilaquiles retain some crunch even as they get steeped in sauce, and how each of the braised meat options (guisados) has a totally different flavor profile.

The bottom line: Now, Seattle's got more Maíz to love.

Address: Maíz Molino, 2325 6th Ave.