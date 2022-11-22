2022 saw two of Washington's priciest-ever legislative races

Data: Public Disclosure Commission; Chart: Axios Visuals

Campaign spending this year was bananas — even in state legislative races.

Driving the news: This year's contest between Democrat Emily Randall and Republican Jesse Young goes down as the second-priciest state legislative race in Washington history.

Randall, the incumbent, narrowly edged out Young, a state representative, to hold onto her state Senate seat.

The big picture: Cost-wise, the Randall-Young matchup trails only the 2017 battle between Manka Dhingra and Jinyoung Englund, which racked up over $9 million in total spending between the candidates and outside groups.

Dhingra's victory gave control of the state Senate to Democrats, which is why so much money poured in from all sides.

Details: This year's contest between state Sen. Simon Sefzik (R-Ferndale) and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake (D-Bellingham) ranks as the state's fifth most-expensive legislative race ever.

Shewmake unseated Sefzik, boosting Democrats' Senate majority by one seat.

The other two priciest races were the 2020 intraparty contest between state Sen. Mark Mullet (D-Issaquah) and Democrat Ingrid Anderson; and the 2020 state Senate matchup between Steve O'Ban and T'wina Nobles.

Nobles won that race to become the second Black woman ever to serve in the Washington Senate, while Mullet kept his seat (just barely).

Of note: In each of these matchups, spending by outside groups outpaced spending by the candidates.