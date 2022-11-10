24 mins ago - Politics

What a $56 million Senate race could buy instead

Melissa Santos
The Senate race between Patty Murray and Republican Tiffany Smiley is now the most expensive congressional race in Washington history, with the candidates and outside groups spending at least $55.7 million combined, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The big picture: That's a big chunk of change for a contest where Murray, the Democratic incumbent, came out 14 points ahead on election night — a big enough lead that the AP quickly called the race in her favor.

Yes, and: It's also enough to buy a lot of stuff that isn't a pricey political campaign.

Zoom in: For instance, you could sip more than 11 million double-shot, $5 lattes from Starbucks (or your favorite local coffee shop) for that price.

What's next: We'll start this entire cycle again soon as campaigns gear up for 2024.

