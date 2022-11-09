Patty Murray defeats Tiffany Smiley for re-election in Washington Senate race

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray has defeated Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley, crushing GOP hopes for an upset in reliably blue Washington state.

Driving the news: The Associated Press called the race for Murray on Tuesday night after early election returns showed the incumbent up by about 14 percentage points on election night.

Why it matters: Recent polls showed Smiley closing in on Murray, the third-highest-ranking Senate Democrat. That gave Republicans hope for a bigger-than-expected red wave — and prompted Democrats to send more money to defend Murray, who has held the seat for 30 years.

Nationwide, Democrats are fighting to hold on to their tenuous control of Congress — or at least prevent Republicans from gaining too many seats.

Catch up quick: Throughout the campaign, Murray had criticized Smiley's stance on abortion rights, while Smiley, a veterans’ advocate and former nurse, had attacked Murray over inflation and crime.

Murray's campaign argued that Smiley — who described herself as "100% pro-life" and expressed her support for Texas' restrictive abortion ban — holds views that are out of step with Washingtonians.

The candidates also disagreed about President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, with Murray supporting it and Smiley denouncing it as an unfair giveaway.

On climate legislation, Murray praised the recent Inflation Reduction Act as a necessary step to curb planet-rising greenhouse gas emissions. Smiley attacked the measure, predicting it would raise energy costs.

The intrigue: Smiley also argued that Murray had been in office too long, calling herself the "new mom in town."