Homicides in Seattle rise — unlike in other major cities

The number of homicides in Seattle rose slightly in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, city figures show.

Why it matters: Seattle appears to be bucking a national trend.

Across major cities nationwide, homicides declined in the first half of 2022 — though robberies and aggravated assaults rose from the same period last year, Axios' Russell Contreras writes from a midyear survey of large law enforcement agencies.

By the numbers: Seattle reported 25 homicides through June 30 of this year, up from 22 during the same stretch last year, according to the survey.

Robberies, rapes and aggravated assaults also were higher than in the first six months of 2021.

Of note: The decrease in homicides elsewhere wasn't huge. Across 70 big cities, the total number of homicides declined by about 2.4% in the first half of this year compared to the last, per the survey.

Context: Seattle officials have warned that homicides this year could exceed the 52 seen in 2020 — the highest number of homicides recorded in the city in a quarter century.

Yes, but: Even in that especially violent year, Seattle’s murder rate was below the national average.

The CDC reported a national homicide rate of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people in 2020, while Seattle’s rate was 7.1 per 100,000.

The bottom line: The new numbers are concerning, but they don’t mean Seattle is the nation’s murder capital.