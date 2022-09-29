Seattle area's high inflation rate will be an election issue
Inflation in the Seattle area has been higher than the U.S. average — and the issue could play a big role in the upcoming election.
Driving the news: Newly released data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that consumer prices rose 9% in the Seattle area year-over-year, outpacing the national increase of 8.3%.
- The national increase was driven partly by rising housing costs, an issue that's especially prevalent in and around Seattle.
Why it matters: Local Republicans are focusing on inflation and high gas prices as a tactic to improve their results from the Aug. 2 primary election, in which many GOP candidates performed worse than expected.
The latest: In races for the state Legislature, the economy was a top issue for Republicans and independents, but a lower priority for Democrats, per a Crosscut/Elway poll released last week.
- About 34% of Republicans and 23% of independents named the economy, gas prices and inflation as key issues when choosing candidates, compared to 11% of Democrats.
What they're saying: J.T. Wilcox, a Republican leader in the Washington state House, said GOP candidates are capitalizing on those trends on the campaign trail, mainly by emphasizing how recent, Democrat-backed policies could raise gas prices further.
- He said those policies include Washington's new clean fuel standard, as well as a cap-and-trade program that will put a price on carbon emissions.
- "I think it's just so ingrained in people's minds that when it comes to spending and inflation, Democrats want to spend more money; Republicans don't," Wilcox told Axios Seattle this week. "It just sort of works for us without even trying."
Yes, but: Democrats have benefited from voters' outrage over the Supreme Court's June decision rolling back abortion rights, pollster Stuart Elway told Axios.
- The party has continued to hammer Republican candidates on that issue, not just at the national level, but in local legislative races.
- "In any of the swing district areas, it's the question of, 'Well, do you want a Republican who might take away your right to choose?'" Democratic political consultant Michael Charles told Axios.
What's next: Elway said Democrats in Washington state still have the edge going into November — and it's unclear whether the inflation rate will be enough to propel Republicans to victory in close races.
- Ballots for the Nov. 8 general election go out in mid-October.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.