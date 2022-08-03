Democrats in Washington state celebrated Tuesday night as a predicted red wave seemed unlikely to crest in many legislative swing districts.

Yes, but: A top Republican warned that plenty of ballots remain uncounted, which could alter the results in the days ahead.

Why it matters: Democrats made significant gains four years ago, particularly in the King County suburbs.

Tuesday's primary results provide clues as to whether Democrats are still capturing suburban voters’ hearts and minds, or the party’s 2018 gains were just a blip.

By the numbers: In the 47th Legislative District, which a Democratic political consultant recently told Axios was "a bellwether for the rest of the country," two Democratic candidates collected a combined 55% of the vote for an open state Senate seat.

Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democrats, called that excellent news heading into November, when one of those candidates will face Republican Bill Boyce, who had less than 45% on primary election night.

Meanwhile, in one of the costliest and hardest fought races of the year, state Sen. Emily Randall, D-Bremerton, won 53.3% of the first ballot count, posting an 11-point lead over state Rep. Jesse Young, a Republican seeking to unseat her.

What they’re saying: "I think that we're doing great across the board," Podlodowski told Axios Tuesday night. "It's really clear there is no red wave at all in Washington state."

The other side: Democrats struggled in Whatcom County's 42nd Legislative District, where, in three separate races, they failed to crack 50% of the vote.

J.T. Wilcox, the state House Republican leader, said it's too early for Democrats to declare widespread victory in legislative swing districts.

It's not uncommon for results to shift as more votes are counted days after the election, he noted.

"I don't think there's much of a signal right now," WIlcox told Axios on Tuesday.

Context: Even if Republicans do pick up a few seats in Washington's Legislature, it will be difficult for them to shift the balance of power in Olympia.

Democrats hold a 57-41 majority in the state House and a 28-21 majority in the state Senate. (That figure counts one Democratic senator who caucuses with the GOP as a Republican.)

What's next: Ballots will continue to be counted, with new results posting daily.