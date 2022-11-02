2 hours ago - News

University of Washington ranked as No. 6 university worldwide

Melissa Santos
People walk along a crosswalk in front of the "W" sign at the entry of the University of Washington, flanked by trees and traffic.

The University of Washington. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

The University of Washington has moved up the ranks of elite global universities, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Driving the news: U.S. News' latest list of the world's best colleges and universities placed the UW at No. 6 globally.

  • Reality check: That's one spot higher than last year — and ahead of Yale, Columbia, Cambridge, the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton.

What they're saying: The UW earned high marks partly because of its reputation as a top research university, and how often its researchers are cited by other academics.

  • The Seattle-based school also is home to some of the world's best programs in immunology, clinical medicine, infectious diseases and geosciences, among other topics, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Yes, and: Did we mention it's also pretty?

The bottom line: The report said our state university is better than a lot of your fancy Ivy League schools — so take that, East Coasters.

