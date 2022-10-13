Seattle students could be in school in July
If there's a big snowstorm this winter, Seattle Public Schools students could be in class past the Fourth of July.
Driving the news: The local school board approved a new school year calendar Wednesday night, adding five days of classes to make up for those that students missed during last month's teacher strike.
Details: June 26 was originally the last day of school for Seattle students. Now it will be June 30 — with possible snow makeup days on July 3, July 5 and July 6.
- Feb. 2 — originally scheduled as a day off and possibly a snow makeup day — will now be a regular school day, according to the new calendar.
Context: State law requires that Washington students have 180 days of classroom instruction, making the replacement days necessary.
Flashback: The five-day teacher strike delayed the start of school from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14.
Why it matters: Seattle students already are in class later into the summer compared to many students across the country.
- Now, if a winter storm cancels even one day of classes, they'll be sitting at their desks into July.
Our thought bubble: With snow storms happening somewhat regularly over the past few years (remember 2019), Seattle kids could very well be looking at July classes in 2023.
