Seattle teachers vote to strike, delaying school absent last-minute deal

Nearly 6,000 teachers and school staff in Seattle have voted to strike, meaning unless a last-minute deal is struck on a new labor contract in the next few hours, the school year will be delayed for tens of thousands of local students.

Driving the news: Members of the Seattle Education Association said Tuesday that they had no choice but to authorize a strike, after the district failed to agree to a contract the union said would adequately support students and staff.

What they’re saying: “We had a really difficult decision to make, and believe me, that decision was not taken lightly,” the union’s president, Jennifer Matter, told reporters Tuesday. “...No one wants to strike.”

District officials didn’t immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the union declined to share what the deadline would be for an agreement to be reached to avoid delaying the first day of school, which is supposed to be Wednesday for students in grades 1 through 12.

Details: Union leaders said educators and students experienced intense burnout during the pandemic, and the union is working toward a contract to address that.

Teachers are negotiating with the district over classroom sizes, pay raises and staffing ratios for special education services and multilingual education, among other issues.

In particular, union members say they are concerned that the district’s plan to move special education students into general education classrooms won’t guarantee a baseline level of special education staffing for those students.

On its website, the district characterizes its proposals as “focusing on student needs rather than fixed staff ratios,” and, “moving away from a staffing-to-student ratio to tailoring services to student needs.”

By the numbers: The union said 75% of its members took part in the strike authorization vote, with 95% voting in favor of the strike.

What’s next: If no tentative agreement is reached by Wednesday, teachers and other school staff will picket at their workplaces starting as early as 7:30am, Matter said.

A member of the union’s bargaining team, however, said negotiators were prepared to work through the night if necessary.

This is a developing story.