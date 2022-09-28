Seattle tech salaries are catching up to Silicon Valley
Watch out, Silicon Valley. Seattle's tech job salaries are giving the San Francisco Bay Area a run for its money, per Hired's State of Tech Salaries annual report.
- Seattle ranked second among 17 markets for the highest local tech salaries this year.
- The average tech salary in Seattle is $168,069, compared to the Bay Area's $174,063.
State of play: Remote salaries in the Emerald City climbed to $171,432 this year, outpacing local salaries, as work-from-home transformed Seattle more than most cities.
- Seattle trailed only the Bay Area ($175,909) for the highest paying markets in the U.S. for remote salaries.
Between the lines: Many workers left traditional tech hubs for smaller cities with lower costs of living, and Hired data reflects that shift.
- Places like Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Philadelphia posted the highest local salary increases.
- Meanwhile, Seattle saw a 3.7% jump in average tech salaries between 2021 and 2022.
What they're saying: "We've seen climbing salaries, aggressive hiring and layoffs — all at once," Hired CEO Josh Brenner said in a statement. "However, the hiring landscape remains competitive as companies innovate and diversify their teams through remote work."
- "We're seeing salaries rise globally as employers expand their talent pools and candidates find more opportunities outside their backyards," Brenner added.
Go deeper: Seattle's tech startup workers are now paid like San Francisco's.
