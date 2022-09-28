Seattle tech salaries are catching up to Silicon Valley

Data: Hired; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Watch out, Silicon Valley. Seattle's tech job salaries are giving the San Francisco Bay Area a run for its money, per Hired's State of Tech Salaries annual report.

Seattle ranked second among 17 markets for the highest local tech salaries this year.

The average tech salary in Seattle is $168,069, compared to the Bay Area's $174,063.

State of play: Remote salaries in the Emerald City climbed to $171,432 this year, outpacing local salaries, as work-from-home transformed Seattle more than most cities.

Seattle trailed only the Bay Area ($175,909) for the highest paying markets in the U.S. for remote salaries.

Between the lines: Many workers left traditional tech hubs for smaller cities with lower costs of living, and Hired data reflects that shift.

Places like Dallas-Fort Worth, Denver and Philadelphia posted the highest local salary increases.

Meanwhile, Seattle saw a 3.7% jump in average tech salaries between 2021 and 2022.

What they're saying: "We've seen climbing salaries, aggressive hiring and layoffs — all at once," Hired CEO Josh Brenner said in a statement. "However, the hiring landscape remains competitive as companies innovate and diversify their teams through remote work."

"We're seeing salaries rise globally as employers expand their talent pools and candidates find more opportunities outside their backyards," Brenner added.

Go deeper: Seattle's tech startup workers are now paid like San Francisco's.