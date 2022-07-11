Seattle's tech workers are now paid like San Francisco's
Workers at tech startups in Seattle are being paid as much as those in San Francisco these days, a new analysis finds.
Driving the news: Seattle is now considered a first-tier city when it comes to tech worker compensation, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software.
By the numbers: As of June, workers at tech startups in the Seattle area were making 100% of what their counterparts in San Francisco brought in, Carta's data shows.
- That's a shift from a year ago, when the ratio was 97%.
The big picture: Carta says tech salaries across the country are rising to match those in San Francisco in part because of remote work.
- "Some companies with newly remote workforces are now competing for talent in a variety of markets across the country, rather than just in their home states," according to the company.
Of note: To build its report, Carta examined the pay of more than 127,000 employees nationwide.
