Data: Carta; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Workers at tech startups in Seattle are being paid as much as those in San Francisco these days, a new analysis finds.

Driving the news: Seattle is now considered a first-tier city when it comes to tech worker compensation, according to private-company data compiled by Carta, the maker of an equity management software.

By the numbers: As of June, workers at tech startups in the Seattle area were making 100% of what their counterparts in San Francisco brought in, Carta's data shows.

That's a shift from a year ago, when the ratio was 97%.

The big picture: Carta says tech salaries across the country are rising to match those in San Francisco in part because of remote work.

"Some companies with newly remote workforces are now competing for talent in a variety of markets across the country, rather than just in their home states," according to the company.

Of note: To build its report, Carta examined the pay of more than 127,000 employees nationwide.