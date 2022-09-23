14 mins ago - News
What a Seahawks game costs
Going to a Seahawks game is estimated to cost a family of four around $522 this year.
- That total price tag is slightly below the NFL average of $537, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.
By the numbers: The cost includes the cheapest four tickets, parking, a pair of beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
- In Seattle, that's $452 for tickets, $20 for parking, $21 for 16-oz beers, $11 for 20-oz sodas and $18 for hot dogs.
Between the lines: The Seahawks fall in the middle (No. 16) compared to what it costs league-wide.
- The San Francisco 49ers were by far the most expensive team to watch in person, with the cheapest available tickets averaging out to over $200 each.
Be smart: If you plan on heading to Lumen Field this season, here's our guide to game day.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.