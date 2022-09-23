Going to a Seahawks game is estimated to cost a family of four around $522 this year.

That total price tag is slightly below the NFL average of $537, according to an analysis by Bookies.com.

By the numbers: The cost includes the cheapest four tickets, parking, a pair of beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

In Seattle, that's $452 for tickets, $20 for parking, $21 for 16-oz beers, $11 for 20-oz sodas and $18 for hot dogs.

Between the lines: The Seahawks fall in the middle (No. 16) compared to what it costs league-wide.

The San Francisco 49ers were by far the most expensive team to watch in person, with the cheapest available tickets averaging out to over $200 each.

Be smart: If you plan on heading to Lumen Field this season, here's our guide to game day.