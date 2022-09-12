Seahawks game day: Where to tailgate, park and more
Football is back and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.
- Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games
1. Denver Broncos, Week 1
In probably the most notable game Seattle will play all season, former Seahawk and current Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Lumen Field.
- Details: Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:15pm
2. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 12
The Seahawks have won five games in a row at home against the Raiders dating back to 1999.
- Details: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05pm
3. New York Jets, Week 17
In the spirit of revenge games, Seahawks QB Geno Smith will have the chance to ring in the new year by defeating the Jets, the team that drafted him in 2013.
- Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:05pm
Tickets
Single-game tickets are available here.
How to get there
Information about Lumen Field parking and more ways to get there is available here.
- Stadium Address: 800 Occidental Ave. S.
Where to eat/drink
1. Hooverville
Hang out before or after the game at Hooverville, where you can play pinball, asteroids or grab a beer and peanuts.
- Hours: Daily 1pm–12am
- Address: 1721 1st Ave. S.
Swing by Westland Distillery before the game to sample some whiskey and try their charcuterie options.
- Hours: Sunday noon–6pm, Wednesday–Friday 1pm–7pm, Saturday noon–7pm
- Address: 2931 1st Ave. S.
Ghostfish is fully gluten free, and there are lots of vegan options. It's also the perfect pre-game fare for anybody, with onion rings, fish and chips and spicy crispy chicken sandwiches on the menu.
- Hours: Sunday 11am–8pm, Monday–Tuesday 2–9pm, Wednesday–Thursday noon–9pm, Friday–Saturday 12pm–10pm.
- Address: 2942 1st Ave. S.
