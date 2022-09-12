1 hour ago - Sports

Seahawks game day: Where to tailgate, park and more

Maxwell Millington
DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington..
Seattle Seahawks wide reciever DK Metcalf #14. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Football is back and we’ve got you covered if you intend on heading to the stadium this season.

  • Here's what you need to know to be game-day ready.
Key home games

1. Denver Broncos, Week 1

In probably the most notable game Seattle will play all season, former Seahawk and current Broncos QB Russell Wilson returns to Lumen Field.

  • Details: Monday, Sept. 12 at 5:15pm
Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High on August 27, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

2. Las Vegas Raiders, Week 12

The Seahawks have won five games in a row at home against the Raiders dating back to 1999.

  • Details: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1:05pm

3. New York Jets, Week 17

In the spirit of revenge games, Seahawks QB Geno Smith will have the chance to ring in the new year by defeating the Jets, the team that drafted him in 2013.

  • Details: Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1:05pm
Tickets

Single-game tickets are available here.

How to get there

Information about Lumen Field parking and more ways to get there is available here.

Where to eat/drink

1. Hooverville

Hang out before or after the game at Hooverville, where you can play pinball, asteroids or grab a beer and peanuts.

2. Westland Distillery

Swing by Westland Distillery before the game to sample some whiskey and try their charcuterie options.

  • Hours: Sunday noon–6pm, Wednesday–Friday 1pm–7pm, Saturday noon–7pm
  • Address: 2931 1st Ave. S.

3. Ghostfish Brewing

Ghostfish is fully gluten free, and there are lots of vegan options. It's also the perfect pre-game fare for anybody, with onion rings, fish and chips and spicy crispy chicken sandwiches on the menu.

  • Hours: Sunday 11am–8pm, Monday–Tuesday 2–9pm, Wednesday–Thursday noon–9pm, Friday–Saturday 12pm–10pm.
  • Address: 2942 1st Ave. S.
