Beer at Lumen Field is expensive — but it could be worse
The Seahawks may have fallen ignominiously to the 49ers in Sunday's game (FanNation called it a "clown show" in which the Seahawks were "body slammed.")
- But hey, at least Seahawks fans can get cheaper beer than Niners fans can.
Why it matters: Fans at Lumen Field can drown their sorrows for slightly less money than those at the 49ers' home stadium in Santa Clara, per the sports-betting website Bookies.com.
By the numbers: A 16-ounce beer at Lumen costs $10.50, while 49ers fans have to pay $11.50, according to the website's analysis.
- Philadelphia's stadium charges the most for a beer — $14.67 — while Lions, Falcons and Jets fans have the cheapest price per pint, at $6.25.
