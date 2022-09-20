Image credit: Data: Bookies.com; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The Seahawks may have fallen ignominiously to the 49ers in Sunday's game (FanNation called it a "clown show" in which the Seahawks were "body slammed.")

But hey, at least Seahawks fans can get cheaper beer than Niners fans can.

Why it matters: Fans at Lumen Field can drown their sorrows for slightly less money than those at the 49ers' home stadium in Santa Clara, per the sports-betting website Bookies.com.

By the numbers: A 16-ounce beer at Lumen costs $10.50, while 49ers fans have to pay $11.50, according to the website's analysis.

Philadelphia's stadium charges the most for a beer — $14.67 — while Lions, Falcons and Jets fans have the cheapest price per pint, at $6.25.

Go deeper: Which NFL teams have the most expensive beer