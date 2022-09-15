Which NFL teams have the most expensive beer

Data: Bookies.com; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

NFC East fans have suffered through some brutal seasons recently, and they get no respite when it comes to in-game libations.

By the numbers: An average 16-ounce beer costs $11.54 across Eagles, Giants, Commanders and Cowboys games this season, per Bookies.com. Only two other divisions (NFC West, AFC West) even crack $10.

Beer prices by team: Philly sits alone in first, the Giants charge almost twice as much as the Jets, and the new stadiums in L.A. and Las Vegas predictably sit near the top of the list...