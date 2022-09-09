Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

When it comes to housing growth, King County isn't the leader in Washington state.

Driving the news: Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the number of housing units in King County increased by 1.2% between July 2020 and July 2021.

That's a smaller uptick, percentage-wise, than in 14 other Washington counties.

Why it matters: King County has too little housing, fueling an affordability crisis, local officials say.

In Seattle alone, city officials estimate nearly 46,000 households spend more than half their incomes on housing, making them severely cost-burdened.

Yes, but: Other counties are feeling the squeeze, too — especially as more people move to rural and suburban areas in search of better prices.

Zoom in: Leading the state in housing growth from 2020 to 2021 were Clark County (+2.5%) and Franklin County (+2.1).

Both saw some of the biggest percentage increases in population from 2020 to 2021.

Zoom out: Housing growth in King County was still slightly higher than the national growth rate, which was just under 1%.