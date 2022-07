Data: Census Bureau. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios

In census data out this month, Axios' Erin Davis noticed a massive boom in suburban homebuilding, especially in Texas.

Why it matters: You can see the rings around major cities, where the city itself hasn't seen much growth but the surrounding counties are going crazy.

You can also spot a boom around Atlanta and Nashville, and statewide in Utah.

Hover on this interactive map to see data for your county.