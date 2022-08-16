Seattle tourism boosters have a new strategy for luring Californians to the Emerald City: Give 'em a taste of Pacific Northwest rain.

Driving the news: Visit Seattle, the nonprofit tourism bureau, has set up a "rain booth" on the boardwalk in Venice Beach, California, Reuters reports.

A video shows people kissing in the booth and reveling in the novelty of wet drops falling from the sky.

What they're saying: The idea is to give Angelenos and other boardwalk visitors a respite from the Southern California heat by bringing them "a little refreshing Seattle rain," Ali Daniels, Visit Seattle's chief marketing officer, told Reuters.

"We're inviting everyone and anyone to come to the Seattle rain booth to cool off, to feel refreshed, and feel a little of the Seattle romance and what the rain brings," Daniels said.

Melissa's thought bubble: When was the last time you did the whole kissing-in-the-rain thing in Seattle?