More record-breaking heat could be on the way in Seattle
Brace yourself for what could be another week of record-breaking temps.
What's happening: A ridge of high pressure likely to persist over the Pacific Northwest for the next two weeks has meteorologists expecting rising heat this week.
What they're saying: "We'll probably be above 90, maybe mid-90s, for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McFarland told Axios.
Why it matters: Seattle is on track this year to break the record for most 90-degree days, set in 2015 when there were 12 days of 90-degree heat. So far there've been 10 in 2022.
- "There's still half of August left, so why not? I think that's a pretty easy (record) to fall," McFarland said.
The intrigue: Multiple 90-degree days are becoming more common each year.
- Since 2015, six different years have recorded at least seven days with 90+-degree heat, per the NWS.
- That's compared to just four years that recorded the same from 1950 to 2014.
Background: A deadly heatwave in Seattle last month set a city record with six straight days of 90-degree heat.
- Health officials attributed at least three deaths to the heat and said another three people drowned during the hot stretch.
- The potential for serious health problems soars during heat waves — with elevated risks for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure — especially in a city like Seattle where most homes don't have air conditioning.
Of note: The city of Seattle and King County have offered safety tips for hot days and opened cooling centers throughout summer.
