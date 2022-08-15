More record-breaking heat could be on the way in Seattle

Brace yourself for what could be another week of record-breaking temps.

What's happening: A ridge of high pressure likely to persist over the Pacific Northwest for the next two weeks has meteorologists expecting rising heat this week.

What they're saying: "We'll probably be above 90, maybe mid-90s, for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," National Weather Service meteorologist Mike McFarland told Axios.

Why it matters: Seattle is on track this year to break the record for most 90-degree days, set in 2015 when there were 12 days of 90-degree heat. So far there've been 10 in 2022.

"There's still half of August left, so why not? I think that's a pretty easy (record) to fall," McFarland said.

The intrigue: Multiple 90-degree days are becoming more common each year.

Since 2015, six different years have recorded at least seven days with 90+-degree heat, per the NWS.

That's compared to just four years that recorded the same from 1950 to 2014.

Background: A deadly heatwave in Seattle last month set a city record with six straight days of 90-degree heat.

Health officials attributed at least three deaths to the heat and said another three people drowned during the hot stretch.

The potential for serious health problems soars during heat waves — with elevated risks for heart attacks, strokes and kidney failure — especially in a city like Seattle where most homes don't have air conditioning.

Of note: The city of Seattle and King County have offered safety tips for hot days and opened cooling centers throughout summer.