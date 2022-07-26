The National Weather Service in Seattle upgraded its "heat advisory" to an "excessive heat warning" for Western Washington early Tuesday, with the anticipated high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s arriving by the afternoon and expected to last until the week's end.

Why it matters: It's not so much the 90-degree days, but the duration of this heat wave that is raising concerns about the potential for heat-related health risks, according to meteorologists in NWS Seattle's field office.

With higher-than-usual low temperatures also expected in the mid-60s this week, elderly and other vulnerable residents may not feel the typical cooling overnight, per the NWS.

What they're saying: "This is our warmest time of year typically, so it's not unheard of to have temperatures in the 90s," said NWS-Seattle meteorologist Mary Butwin. "It's not necessarily the heat itself that worries us, but how long it sticks around."

Under the latest forecasts, high temperatures on Friday and Saturday may not crack the 90-degree mark, but are likely to climb at least into the high-80s, Butwin said.

Context: The average temperature for the Seattle area this time of year is 78 degrees. The record temperature for July 25 was 92, set in 2018.

The record for consecutive days of 90+ degree highs in Seattle is five, reached twice — in 2015 and 1981.

The highest temperatures forecast for Western Washington this week — in the mid- to high-90s — were expected for Lewis County in southwest Washington, Butwin said.

In Eastern Washington, the Yakima area broke triple-digits on Tuesday, per the NWS in Spokane.

Yes, but: Seattle forecasters expect several successive hot days, "but certainly nothing as hot as last year," Butwin said.

Last year's scorching temperatures from late June to early July, including a 108-degree day — Seattle's hottest ever recorded — resulted in 100 deaths, per the Department of Health.

Our thought bubble, via Axios climate reporter Andrew Freedman: Global warming is increasing the odds of heat waves and making them more intense and longer-lasting, studies show.