Fremont Mischief's whiskey flights are top notch
I have a confession.
- Even though Axios Seattle has embarked on a mission to visit all of Seattle's craft breweries ... I'm really more of a whiskey lover.
- That's why it's such a crime that, until recently, I had never visited the distillery right in my neighborhood.
The spot: Fremont Mischief Distillery, 132 N Canal St.
What's new: The distillery recently expanded to include a craft cocktail bar that serves small plates.
The vibe: Mischief had a real glow up during the pandemic — and its outdoor patio has been beckoning me for weeks.
- In spring, the outdoor space was covered by a tent and included a few tables with fire pits, for those inevitable times when Seattle's gonna Seattle.
- Now that it's summer, the patio is shaded by umbrellas instead.
- There's also a rooftop deck.
The goods: I love the whiskey flights here. At the restaurant, they give you a chaser of soda water with a few drops of bitters, which is a nice touch.
- In the tasting room, you can choose from a wider variety of whiskeys, including the standout Purple Tibetan Straight Rye, with its intoxicating mix of vanilla, honey, smoke and leather flavors.
- Food-wise, the best thing I ate on a recent visit was the burrata tartine, served with dandelion greens, carrots and a dash of espelette pepper that gave the dish a subtle heat.
Of note: The place has broad appeal.
- I saw a group of 20-something women show up and declare Mischief a great place to launch a night out.
- Moments later, three men in their 40s entered the tasting room proclaiming, “It's like Disneyland!” when they saw the array of booze at their fingertips.
- It's kid- and dog-friendly, too.
Pro tip: The restaurant is only open Thursday through Sunday, but the tasting room is open Wednesday as well.
