Fremont Mischief's whiskey flights are top notch

Melissa Santos
The eclectic, inviting tasting room at Fremont Mischief. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I have a confession.

  • Even though Axios Seattle has embarked on a mission to visit all of Seattle's craft breweries ... I'm really more of a whiskey lover.
  • That's why it's such a crime that, until recently, I had never visited the distillery right in my neighborhood.

The spot: Fremont Mischief Distillery, 132 N Canal St.

What's new: The distillery recently expanded to include a craft cocktail bar that serves small plates.

The vibe: Mischief had a real glow up during the pandemic — and its outdoor patio has been beckoning me for weeks.

  • In spring, the outdoor space was covered by a tent and included a few tables with fire pits, for those inevitable times when Seattle's gonna Seattle.
  • Now that it's summer, the patio is shaded by umbrellas instead.
  • There's also a rooftop deck.

The goods: I love the whiskey flights here. At the restaurant, they give you a chaser of soda water with a few drops of bitters, which is a nice touch.

  • In the tasting room, you can choose from a wider variety of whiskeys, including the standout Purple Tibetan Straight Rye, with its intoxicating mix of vanilla, honey, smoke and leather flavors.
  • Food-wise, the best thing I ate on a recent visit was the burrata tartine, served with dandelion greens, carrots and a dash of espelette pepper that gave the dish a subtle heat.

Of note: The place has broad appeal.

  • I saw a group of 20-something women show up and declare Mischief a great place to launch a night out.
  • Moments later, three men in their 40s entered the tasting room proclaiming, “It's like Disneyland!” when they saw the array of booze at their fingertips.
  • It's kid- and dog-friendly, too.

Pro tip: The restaurant is only open Thursday through Sunday, but the tasting room is open Wednesday as well.

A whiskey-based drink in a short glass with a twist of lime and a flame in the background.
The walnut old fashioned at Mischief includes nocino, a walnut liqueur. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Colored umbrellas over tables in a courtyard.
The courtyard patio is a great place to try a whiskey flight or sip a cocktail. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Toasted bread with a large helping of burrata with an orange spice on top, next to greens.
The burrata tartine at Fremont Mischief. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
