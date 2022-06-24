Washington is the most expensive state for hiring a nanny
If you are a parent in Seattle, you probably have told others what you pay for child care and they've stared at you in disbelief.
- The sticker shock is real — and as it turns out, it's worse than in most other places, a new survey shows.
The latest: In 2021, Washington state was the most expensive state for hiring a nanny, according to a new survey from Care.com.
Why it matters: High child care costs burden families and can make it difficult for some parents to work — especially if all or most of their income would go toward paying for the care.
By the numbers: According to the survey, hiring a nanny in Washington state cost $840 a week in 2021.
- That's 21% higher than the national average.
- The only place with higher costs was Washington, D.C., where a nanny is estimated to be $855 per a week.
- Day care also was more expensive in Washington than elsewhere, costing about 35% more than the national average.
- That makes Washington the second most expensive state for child care centers, trailing only Massachusetts and Washington, D.C.
Between the lines: The survey reported statewide data from across Washington, rather than a city by city breakdown.
- That means it's possible that child care costs in Seattle itself actually outpace costs in Washington, D.C.
Our thought bubble: The average rate listed for a day care center in Washington, D.C. — $419 per week — is about two-thirds what Melissa pays for a modest day care center in Seattle.
- That makes us think that, if you compared Seattle and Washington, D.C., directly, Seattle's child care costs might eclipse the nation's capital.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.