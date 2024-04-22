Pullman Market, San Antonio's newest food hot spot, opens Tuesday at Pearl. Why it matters: The sprawling food destination — comprising multiple dining options, a market and amenities — enhances San Antonio's entertainment landscape as the city continues to grow, drawing younger newcomers and increased recognition as a travel destination.

Catch up quick: The 40,000-square-foot Pullman Market by Emmer and Rye Hospitality Group was announced in December but has been in the works since 2015 when Rio Perla Properties purchased the property.

It's located on Pearl property, in the former home of Samuels Glass, which operated there from 1948 to 2017.

Dig in: Texas food and agriculture is the cornerstone for the new market, but there's also some international influence.

There's a specialty grocer stocked with Texas produce and goods. It also has a tortilleria, bakery and butcher.

Guests can grab to-go items like burgers, tacos, ceviche, sandwiches, coffee and ice cream at five casual concepts.

And, there are full-service restaurants like Fife and Farro, a family-friendly pizza spot, and the Sonoran-inspired Mezquite, which has a dedicated mezcal bar named Mezcaleria.

Guests peruse quick-service restaurants. Photo: Courtesy of Robert Lerma

What they're saying: Kevin Fink, an Emmer and Rye partner, said the food hub has "something for everyone."

"You can grab a quick bite, stay awhile at one of our restaurants, discover fresh local ingredients or grab something premade to make mealtime easy," he said in a statement.

What they did: Architecture firms Clayton Korte and Baldridge Architects worked with interior design firm Joel Mozersky Design to revitalize the historic glass factory.

Designers collaborated with culinary teams to ensure their craft and processes were prominent in the final look of each kiosk or restaurant, a press release says.

Zoom out: The market comes on the heels of the opening of Pearl's new music venue, Stable Hall (also by Clayton Korte), The Creamery District, and Make Ready Market, which is located about a mile south.

What's next: Nicosi, an intimate dessert bar with a no-phone policy, and Isidore, a reservations-only restaurant with a rotating menu, will open later this spring.