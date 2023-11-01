45 mins ago - News

New coffee shop Crème at Creamery opening near Pearl

A dirty chai latte in a to-go cup with a pink "Creme" logo, and a blurred coffee shop in the background.

Iced dirty chai latte. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Crème Coffee & Social, a Parisian-inspired cafe, is opening soon at The Creamery, the former Borden Dairy facility revitalized into a mixed-use development near Pearl.

What's happening: The shop is currently in a soft opening phase, selling coffees, wine, pastries and more. The grand opening is Monday.

Context: Only 1 Hospitality Group — also known for Costa Pacifica, 1902 and Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse — owns Crème.

  • Crème is the first of the group's upcoming bars and restaurants at the development including Hook - Land & Sea, Amelia, Lunatique and Easy Baby.
View of a room with a black tiled floor and green and pink velvet couches.
A look at the interior of Crème. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Details: The elegant yet modern shop has ample seating for people to socialize, work or host a private event.

  • The coffee beans come from Pulp, a local roaster.
  • Cake Thieves, a local vegan bakery, supplies the pastries.
  • Crème will eventually offer late-night hours.
  • Prosecco is on tap during the weekends. Cocktails including frozen espresso martinis are also available.
A green velvet couch below art on the wall and by green plants in the corner.
A look at the interior of Crème. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

What's next: Crème will celebrate the opening with a week of deals starting with $2 iced coffees on Monday.

