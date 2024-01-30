2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Austin's favorite arepas arrive at San Antonio's new food hall
Make Ready Market has landed an Austin export in Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen, a family-run restaurant.
What's happening: The arepas kiosk, which has become an Austin favorite, will celebrate a grand opening in the new food hall on Friday.
- It joins Eet Up, Pescado Bravo, Thai Bird, Buje, Casa Morgana Gelatos and Garaje Cantina at the new food hub, which was formerly a Cadillac dealership.
Details: The menu also includes empanadas and bowls, which are deconstructed versions of the arepas, served on rice or fresh cabbage and spinach.
- All options can be made with chicken, pork or pabellon, which is shredded beef.
- There's also a vegan option, which comes with black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and pico de gallo.
- 90% of the menu is gluten-free.
What they're saying: Founder Pedro Elias Barrientos says the restaurant's menu is rooted in the "love and tradition" that goes into the food cooked in his family's kitchen.
💭 Madalyn's first impression: I wanted to tell everyone about it.
- The cornmeal patty stayed intact, despite being generously filled with tender proteins and savory toppings like cheddar cheese and avocado.
- A few days later, I opted for the bowl option, topped with avocado and garlic sauce, which proved to be a bit more convenient to eat while chatting with a friend.
- Make Ready Market is already establishing itself as a go-to lunch spot, given its variety of cuisines and spacious dining area.
