Make Ready Market has landed an Austin export in Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen, a family-run restaurant.

What's happening: The arepas kiosk, which has become an Austin favorite, will celebrate a grand opening in the new food hall on Friday.

It joins Eet Up, Pescado Bravo, Thai Bird, Buje, Casa Morgana Gelatos and Garaje Cantina at the new food hub, which was formerly a Cadillac dealership.

Details: The menu also includes empanadas and bowls, which are deconstructed versions of the arepas, served on rice or fresh cabbage and spinach.

All options can be made with chicken, pork or pabellon, which is shredded beef.

There's also a vegan option, which comes with black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and pico de gallo.

90% of the menu is gluten-free.

What they're saying: Founder Pedro Elias Barrientos says the restaurant's menu is rooted in the "love and tradition" that goes into the food cooked in his family's kitchen.

💭 Madalyn's first impression: I wanted to tell everyone about it.

The cornmeal patty stayed intact, despite being generously filled with tender proteins and savory toppings like cheddar cheese and avocado.

A few days later, I opted for the bowl option, topped with avocado and garlic sauce, which proved to be a bit more convenient to eat while chatting with a friend.

Make Ready Market is already establishing itself as a go-to lunch spot, given its variety of cuisines and spacious dining area.