Austin's favorite arepas arrive at San Antonio's new food hall

A hand holding up an arepa filled with goodies.

A chicken arepa. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios

Make Ready Market has landed an Austin export in Four Brothers Venezuelan Kitchen, a family-run restaurant.

What's happening: The arepas kiosk, which has become an Austin favorite, will celebrate a grand opening in the new food hall on Friday.

  • It joins Eet Up, Pescado Bravo, Thai Bird, Buje, Casa Morgana Gelatos and Garaje Cantina at the new food hub, which was formerly a Cadillac dealership.

Details: The menu also includes empanadas and bowls, which are deconstructed versions of the arepas, served on rice or fresh cabbage and spinach.

  • All options can be made with chicken, pork or pabellon, which is shredded beef.
  • There's also a vegan option, which comes with black beans, sweet plantains, avocado and pico de gallo.
  • 90% of the menu is gluten-free.

What they're saying: Founder Pedro Elias Barrientos says the restaurant's menu is rooted in the "love and tradition" that goes into the food cooked in his family's kitchen.

💭 Madalyn's first impression: I wanted to tell everyone about it.

  • The cornmeal patty stayed intact, despite being generously filled with tender proteins and savory toppings like cheddar cheese and avocado.
  • A few days later, I opted for the bowl option, topped with avocado and garlic sauce, which proved to be a bit more convenient to eat while chatting with a friend.
  • Make Ready Market is already establishing itself as a go-to lunch spot, given its variety of cuisines and spacious dining area.
An arepa bowl with chicken and a drink.
The bowl option, with chicken. Photo: Madalyn Mendoza/Axios
