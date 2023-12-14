A rendering of a new market space coming to Pearl. Image: Courtesy of Pullman Market

Pearl will soon have a new market area with multiple restaurants, a dessert bar, a butcher, a grocery store and more.

Driving the news: The 40,000-square-foot Pullman Market will open in the spring at 221 Newell Ave. on the south end of Pearl.

Details: Four full-service restaurants will open as part of the market, which claims to be the largest culinary market in the Southwest:

Fife & Farro will offer homemade pizza and pasta in a family-friendly environment with no reservations required.

Mezquite will focus on cuisine from Sonora, Mexico, in addition to offering a mezcal bar.

Isidore will be a more upscale, reservations-required restaurant with a regularly changing menu.

Nicosi will be a small, intimate dessert bar with just 18 seats and a no-phone policy.

Plans for a new market at Pearl. Image: Courtesy of Pullman Market

Plus, Pullman Market will feature a grocery store selling Texas produce and seasonal specialties.

More casual to-go concepts are also planned for the market — think burgers, ice cream, tacos, sandwiches, ceviche, coffee and more.

The market will offer an artisan butcher and fishmonger program, wine and beer, a seasonal bakery and a fresh pasta program.

Zoom in: The group behind the market, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, also runs Ladino — the upscale Mediterranean restaurant that opened at Pearl in September 2022 — as well as several restaurants in Austin.

A grocery store is coming to Pearl. Image: Courtesy of Pullman Market

The big picture: The new market adds to the expansion of Pearl, a development that has continued to grow since its first tenant opened in 2006 at the site of the former Pearl Brewery.

A new music venue at Pearl called Stable Hall will begin performances in January.

And Pearl continues to spur development in surrounding neighborhoods, like The Creamery mixed-use development and multiple new apartment complexes.

What they're saying: "The success of our Pearl Farmers Market the past 14 years shows that our neighborhood supports local farmers, chefs and food enthusiasts," Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a statement.

"With Pullman Market, we are excited to provide a space where residents and guests can connect to these experiences daily, in addition to our weekend farmers market."

The bottom line: Pearl is about to be even more of a foodie haven than it already is.