New Pearl music venue announces first slate of shows

Portugal. The Man will perform at the new Stable Hall in San Antonio in February. Photo: Courtesy of Portugal. The Man

San Antonio music lovers can see some well-known acts when Stable Hall, the new music venue at Pearl, opens next year.

Driving the news: The venue released its opening run of shows Wednesday. Flaco Jiménez, Portugal. The Man and Saint Motel are among the upcoming performers.

  • Tickets go on sale Friday for all shows.

Why it matters: San Antonio is always fighting Austin, Dallas and Houston for attention from traveling musicians. Locals love it when the Alamo City attracts big names.

Yes, but: The lineup also includes some well-loved local names, including Garrett T. Capps, Brooklyn Michelle and Wes Denzel.

Notable concerts include:

  • Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and Mariachi Las Coronelas, Jan. 22
  • Buttercup and Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Jan. 25
  • Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers, Jan. 27
  • Portugal. The Man, Feb. 9
  • Xavier Omär and Mélat, Feb. 10
  • Black Pumas, Feb. 16 and 17
  • Jon Wolfe, March 2
  • Saint Motel, April 26

Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, once housed Pearl Brewery's draft horses. It was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006.

  • In its most recent iteration, the building was used as a private event space.

By the numbers: The venue will have the capacity to hold 1,000 people.

Details: It features a reclaimed Texas dance hall pine floor and six yes, six — full-service bars.

What they're saying: "The Stable building will always own an important piece of history on this property, having served multiple purposes over the last century," Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a statement. "We are excited for its next chapter as a world-class live music venue."

The bottom line: The new venue adds expanding entertainment options to a rapidly growing Broadway corridor near Pearl.

