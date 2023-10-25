New Pearl music venue announces first slate of shows
San Antonio music lovers can see some well-known acts when Stable Hall, the new music venue at Pearl, opens next year.
Driving the news: The venue released its opening run of shows Wednesday. Flaco Jiménez, Portugal. The Man and Saint Motel are among the upcoming performers.
- Tickets go on sale Friday for all shows.
Why it matters: San Antonio is always fighting Austin, Dallas and Houston for attention from traveling musicians. Locals love it when the Alamo City attracts big names.
Yes, but: The lineup also includes some well-loved local names, including Garrett T. Capps, Brooklyn Michelle and Wes Denzel.
Notable concerts include:
- Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and Mariachi Las Coronelas, Jan. 22
- Buttercup and Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Jan. 25
- Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers, Jan. 27
- Portugal. The Man, Feb. 9
- Xavier Omär and Mélat, Feb. 10
- Black Pumas, Feb. 16 and 17
- Jon Wolfe, March 2
- Saint Motel, April 26
Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, once housed Pearl Brewery's draft horses. It was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006.
- In its most recent iteration, the building was used as a private event space.
By the numbers: The venue will have the capacity to hold 1,000 people.
Details: It features a reclaimed Texas dance hall pine floor and six — yes, six — full-service bars.
What they're saying: "The Stable building will always own an important piece of history on this property, having served multiple purposes over the last century," Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a statement. "We are excited for its next chapter as a world-class live music venue."
The bottom line: The new venue adds expanding entertainment options to a rapidly growing Broadway corridor near Pearl.
