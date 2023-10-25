Share on email (opens in new window)

Portugal. The Man will perform at the new Stable Hall in San Antonio in February. Photo: Courtesy of Portugal. The Man

San Antonio music lovers can see some well-known acts when Stable Hall, the new music venue at Pearl, opens next year.

Driving the news: The venue released its opening run of shows Wednesday. Flaco Jiménez, Portugal. The Man and Saint Motel are among the upcoming performers.

Tickets go on sale Friday for all shows.

Why it matters: San Antonio is always fighting Austin, Dallas and Houston for attention from traveling musicians. Locals love it when the Alamo City attracts big names.

Yes, but: The lineup also includes some well-loved local names, including Garrett T. Capps, Brooklyn Michelle and Wes Denzel.

Notable concerts include:

Mariachi Damas de Jalisco and Mariachi Las Coronelas, Jan. 22

Buttercup and Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, Jan. 25

Los Texmaniacs feat. Flaco Jiménez and Augie Meyers, Jan. 27

Portugal. The Man, Feb. 9

Xavier Omär and Mélat, Feb. 10

Black Pumas, Feb. 16 and 17

Jon Wolfe, March 2

Saint Motel, April 26

Flashback: The stable building, which was built in 1894 by Otto Kramer, once housed Pearl Brewery's draft horses. It was renovated in the 1950s and in 2006.

In its most recent iteration, the building was used as a private event space.

By the numbers: The venue will have the capacity to hold 1,000 people.

Details: It features a reclaimed Texas dance hall pine floor and six — yes, six — full-service bars.

What they're saying: "The Stable building will always own an important piece of history on this property, having served multiple purposes over the last century," Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap said in a statement. "We are excited for its next chapter as a world-class live music venue."

The bottom line: The new venue adds expanding entertainment options to a rapidly growing Broadway corridor near Pearl.

